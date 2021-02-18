Madhya Pradesh: Multi-purpose health worker drawing salary for 3 posts in Agar district

According to information, in 2010-11 health department attached Girish Jain as MPW under the Rogi Kalyan Samiti at Lalakhedi village. Thereafter, being incharge of Rogi Kalyan Samiti from 2011-12, he is given a fixed amount as salary.

In 2018-19, Jain was transferred by the government to Dogragaon. But Jain managed to revoke his transfer and get his appointment in posts like the accountant and manager of the hospital at Lalkhedi.

Though all types of attachments in the Health Department have been abolished but this employee is still working as an attachment flouting all the norms. According to information Jain is drawing lakhs from his job in Rogi Kalyan Samiti.

Many of the health department officials on condition of anonymity raised question over Jain attachment saying that department firing a large number of employees for lack of budget then why is it giving extra salary to Jain.

Officials claimed that the Rogi Kalyan Samiti staff of the community health center Susner, which runs the health facilities smoothly is being removed for lack of budget. But on the other hand, a post of MPW, who have been attached in the hospital for the work of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti drawing an extra salary for the other posts.

When contacted Agar Malwa chief medical and health officer Samander Singh Malviya said that if a government employee of the health department is also attached to the health center from his original posting, he cannot be given an additional salary.

Malviya added that it’s a matter of investigation about why his parent establishment is paying him salary even though he is not working there. If an additional salary or amount has been given to an attached employee, then he will investigate the whole matter and the amount given against the rules will also be recovered from an employee.