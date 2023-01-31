Madhya Pradesh: Victims of multi-crore Nepanagar Civil Cooperative Society Ltd scam ask administration to attach accused's properties in order to get their money back

Representative Photo

Nepanagar (Madhya Pradesh): Many depositors and victims of a multi-crore scam that surfaced at the Nepanagar Civil Cooperative Society Limited, located in the Burhanpur district's Nepanagar tehsil, flocked to the district collector's office to appear in the weekly public hearing.

Depositors expressed their dissatisfaction with how they felt cheated and demanded that the administration attach the properties of all the accused and auction them off so that they could recoup their hard-earned money.

An Rs 8.85 crore scam was recently exposed in Nepanagar Civil Cooperative Society Limited. In this case, the police had registered a case of cheating against 16 accused on the complaint of the Cooperative Department, but only one accused has been arrested so far, while the other 15 are still at large.

Here, depositors are still going around the bank looking for their money, but they aren't getting it.

On Tuesday, the depositors went to the Burhanpur collector's office and complained to the officers present at the public hearing, demanding that their money be returned through the attachment of the accused's property.

Notably, this is likely the first time in Burhanpur district history that a case of fraud has been registered against so many employees of a cooperative bank.

Depositor Krishnachandra Barodiya stated that no action has been taken to attach the accused's property as of yet. More than 650 district residents have invested crores of rupees in the Nepanagar Civil Cooperative Society Limited. Many times a situation of dispute used to arise between the management and the depositors regarding this.

According to the police FIR, all of the accused were involved in financial irregularities. They did not even provide the bank's records during the investigation.

Those who have been booked are cashier Suresh Wankhede, manager Subhash Yadav, accountant Mukesh Tayde, vice president Subhash Patil, clerk Vijay Prakash Sharma, accountant Sudhir Mahajan, and others. A few months ago, additional collector Shailendra Singh Solanki handed over an investigation report to the collector, revealing the scam.

Only Bhimrao Wankhede has been arrested in the case so far, while the rest of the accused are still out of police reach.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)