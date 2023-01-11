Madhya Pradesh: ADM orders re-verification of Nepanagar MLA’s caste certificate

Pixabay

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): ADM Shailendra Singh Solanki has ordered the re-verification of Nepanagar MLA’s caste certificates after a BJP leader alleged that the legislator had submitted forged documents to contest the Assembly election.

Former BJP Mandal president Praveen Katkar on Tuesday during a public hearing had expressed serious concerns over the alleged fake caste certificate presented by Nepanagar MLA Sumitra Kasdekar.

Katkar lodged a complaint with ADM Solanki against the MLA seeking a thorough probe into her caste certificate to check its authenticity.

In his complaint, Katkar claimed that as per documents, Kasdekar was born and brought up in Semadoh Tehsil of Amravati district, Maharashtra and completed her secondary education from there. In the documents submitted, she was enrolled with the name Sumitra Labu Semalkar in school, however, as per the school report, no student with the name ‘Sumitra’ was enrolled with them.

Earlier, Katkar had lodged a similar complaint with the collector, seeking a thorough scrutiny of all the documents submitted by the MLA. He had demanded strict action against the MLA if her documents, on the basis of which she contested the polls, were found fake.

The collector then asked Nepanagar SDM to submit a detailed report on the matter. Katkar alleged that the SDM did not hold a fresh investigation and so the MLA came out clean. He, thus at the public hearing on Tuesday demanded the re-verification of the MLA caste certificate. The ADM has orders for the same

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Encroachers attack Khandwa CCF convoy in Nepanagar