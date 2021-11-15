Madhya Pradesh: MPPTCL making GIS substation for increasing Indore’s capacity

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to provide strength and reliability to the transmission system of Indore, Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Ltd (MPPTCL) is in constructing GIS (Gas Based Power) substation at the commercial capital of the state.

With the construction of this substation in Mahalaxmi Nagar at an estimated cost of about Rs 36.50 crore, the power transmission system in the eastern region of Indore is going to strengthen and Indore will get another option of an ultra high-pressure substation.

It is noteworthy that in view of the increasing demand for electricity in Indore, MPPTCL felt the need for the construction of substations. Due to the non-availability of sufficient land for the construction of conventional substations in densely populated cities like Indore, MPPTCL decided to build a GIS substation in Indore.

Besides space, other advantages as well

The construction of GIS substation requires less land than conventional air-insulated substations. The budget for the construction of GIS substation is much higher than that of the conventional substation, but MPPTCL has approved this construction keeping in view the needs of Indore. These substations are also known colloquially as "maintenance free" substations due to their presence in gas-insulated chambers.

State-of-the-art technology is being used in this substation, operated even remotely and needs minimal staff.

East Indore & Metro Rail to benefit

With the construction of this substation, many areas of East Indore, including new colonies and many commercial establishments, will be supplied with proper voltage quality power, as well as adequate power availability options for the metro rail project being built in Indore.

