e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: MPPCGL employees sent to Maharashtra to tackle emergency power failure

Madhya Pradesh: MPPCGL employees sent to Maharashtra to tackle emergency power failure

MPPCGL employees and officers have been sent to Maharashtra to ensure smooth power supply and tackle emergency power failure in the next 72 hours.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 09:58 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): Ashutosh Singh, regional secretary, Power Engineering and Applied Association (PEEA), Khandwa Region has handed over a memorandum to Sub-Divisional Officer (Revenue) Punasa and Beed outpost SHO.

In the memorandum, it was stated that employees of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) have called a 72-hour strike to protest privatisation of power distribution sector. MPPCGL employees and officers have been sent to Maharashtra to ensure smooth power supply and tackle emergency power failure in the next 72 hours.

Giving information, Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board Engineer's Association’s regional secretary demanded that appointment of engineers being sent to Maharashtra should be canceled immediately, otherwise workers would be left with no option but to protest.

At least eight officers from Singaji Thermal Project have also been sent to Maharashtra.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: CISF group commandant inspects Indira Sagar Power Station in Mundi
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Oxygen plant, X-ray machine not working at CHC, Congress protests in Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: Oxygen plant, X-ray machine not working at CHC, Congress protests in Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: AAP, AIMIM likely to contest upcoming local body's polls in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: AAP, AIMIM likely to contest upcoming local body's polls in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Barwaha MLA Sachin Birla performs road’s bhumi pujan in Sanawad

Madhya Pradesh: Barwaha MLA Sachin Birla performs road’s bhumi pujan in Sanawad

Madhya Pradesh: Man sues Madhya Pradesh government seeking Rs 10,000 crore compensation in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Man sues Madhya Pradesh government seeking Rs 10,000 crore compensation in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: MLA inspects under-construction bridge on Kalisindh River in Nalkheda

Madhya Pradesh: MLA inspects under-construction bridge on Kalisindh River in Nalkheda