Madhya Pradesh: MPPCGL employees sent to Maharashtra to tackle emergency power failure

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): Ashutosh Singh, regional secretary, Power Engineering and Applied Association (PEEA), Khandwa Region has handed over a memorandum to Sub-Divisional Officer (Revenue) Punasa and Beed outpost SHO.

In the memorandum, it was stated that employees of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) have called a 72-hour strike to protest privatisation of power distribution sector. MPPCGL employees and officers have been sent to Maharashtra to ensure smooth power supply and tackle emergency power failure in the next 72 hours.

Giving information, Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board Engineer's Association’s regional secretary demanded that appointment of engineers being sent to Maharashtra should be canceled immediately, otherwise workers would be left with no option but to protest.

At least eight officers from Singaji Thermal Project have also been sent to Maharashtra.