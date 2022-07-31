e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: Man complains of getting threat messages from Pakistan allegedly for backing Nupur Sharma

Based on a complaint lodged by him, the police registered a case at Kotwali police station against an unidentified person, who sent threatening voice messages to complainant Aseem Jaiswal on his WhatsApp number, officials said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
Nupur Sharma | PTI

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old man based in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa has complained of getting threatening voice messsages from Pakistan allegedly for supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her remarks against Prophet Mohammad, police said.

In his complaint, Jaiswal said that in one of his WhatsApp posts, he had supported Nupur Sharma over her remarks, they said.

"The complainant has said that he received threatening voice messages from a phone number in Pakistan. We have registered a case and investigation into the matter is on," Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh said.

The police personnel are in touch with the complainant to ensure his security, he said.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) PC Yadav said that according to the complainant, he had received the voice messages on July 26 night.

The complainant alleged that he had received the threat message for supporting Nupur Sharma, he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had suspended Sharma after the row over her alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet escalated into protests from some Muslim countries.

article-image
