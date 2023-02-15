Madhya Pradesh: MP lays foundation stones of various development works in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar

Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): During the ongoing Vikas Yatra, MP Guman Singh Damor laid the foundation stones of various development works in Jawaniya village on Wednesday. Forest Board Corporation chairman Madho Singh Dawar was present on the occasion.

The MP laid the foundation stone of 10 additional rooms at Gerughati Balika Ashram worth Rs 10 lakh, a sewage drain at Rs 1.49 lakh, road construction work worth Rs 14 lakh, pond construction worth Rs 13.36 lakh, road construction work in Miriyaawat worth Rs 5.1 lakh, pond construction in Dungariya at Rs 25 lakh and among other development works.

While addressing the event, the MP promised that benefits of Nal Jal Scheme would be provided soon to every rural home. Dawar apprised the locals about various programmes of the BJP government in the state as well as welfare works.

SDM Devkinandan Singh, tehsildar Jitendra Singh Tomar, SHO Shivram Jamra, BEO Vinod Kori, BRC Rajendra Bairagi and other administrative officials also attended the event.

MP Damor instructed for suspension of GRS Keshar Singh Waskale in Jawaniya village for his alleged negligence under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-R) implementation.

