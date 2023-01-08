Madhya Pradesh: MP Gajendrasinh Patel , district collector Kumar Purushottam lead hundreds in cleaning river Kunda

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Braving the biting cold, MP Gajendrasinh Patel and district collector Kumar Purushottam led hundreds of people in cleaning the banks of Kunda river on Sunday morning.

Wearing gloves and holding shovels and spades, a number of social workers, officials and journalists and locals joined the MP and district collector for the noble cause. They began collecting the garbage, polythene from the river bank and pulled water hyacinth from the river. The cleaning exercise at the river bank continued for around 3 hours.

The responsible citizen then lined up to carry tagaris (vessel) and dumped the waste collected from the river bank into the tractor trolleys which were deployed to shift the garbage.

Terming Kunda River the heart of the town, the MP Patel called upon people and councillors to give suggestions to keep the river and its bank clean and participate in the campaign to conserve the water bodies.

Municipality president Chhaya Joshi, vice president Bholu Karma, SDM Omnarayan Singh, CMO Priyanka Patel, tehsildar Yogendra Maurya, councillors, journalists and other officers, employees and public representatives extended their services.

Collector Kumar appealed to the residents for shramdaan in the river cleaning campaign. The concern of the citizens towards the conservation of the river is expressed well through Shramdaan, said the collector.

The campaign, which started on Sunday, will continue till March 31. Every day, schools, other institutions and business houses will participate in the campaign. Municipality should form a committee for this work which will have a nodal, said Kumar. The participation of the people should be ensured in the campaign, he added.

