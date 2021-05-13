Madhya Pradesh: MP Gajendra Patel takes stock of covid arrangements, proposed medical college for Khargone

Khargone: Member of Parliament from Khargone - Barwani district Gajendra Patel furnished details about the ongoing preparation to deal with the corona infection as well as proposed medical college for Khargone district.

During the press conference, MP Patel said, “Medical college is already approved for Khargone district, which will be built in Khargone district itself”.

A separate proposal has been sent for Barwani district. According to the information received from the MP's office, the team will come from Delhi for the medical college approved in Khargone district and will see the necessary arrangements, facilities and various scales for the medical college. Only then will the decision on the location selection be made.

Regarding progress in vaccination, MP Patel said that orders have been issued to create a crisis management group at each village level as well as ward level. Accordingly, the Crisis Management Group will work effectively on vaccination and public awareness.