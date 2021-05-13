Madhya Pradesh: MP Gajendra Patel takes stock of covid arrangements, proposed medical college for Khargone

Khargone: Member of Parliament from Khargone - Barwani district Gajendra Patel furnished details about the ongoing preparation to deal with the corona infection as well as proposed medical college for Khargone district.
During the press conference, MP Patel said, “Medical college is already approved for Khargone district, which will be built in Khargone district itself”.
A separate proposal has been sent for Barwani district. According to the information received from the MP's office, the team will come from Delhi for the medical college approved in Khargone district and will see the necessary arrangements, facilities and various scales for the medical college. Only then will the decision on the location selection be made.
Regarding progress in vaccination, MP Patel said that orders have been issued to create a crisis management group at each village level as well as ward level. Accordingly, the Crisis Management Group will work effectively on vaccination and public awareness.
During this, former municipal president Vipin Gaur and social worker Kalyan Agrawal marked their presence.
Regarding the preparations for the third wave of Corona, MP Gajendra Patel said, “the second wave of Corona is very dangerous. However, the situation is currently under control. Now, along with medical facilities, infected people are also getting beds. Many arrangements have to be made before the third wave arrives. For this, the district administration is preparing its outline.
For this arrangement, an amount of Rs 25 lakh has been given from MP fund for construction of ICU at district headquarters and Rs 10 lakh for construction of ICU at tehsil headquarters, from which other resources including medical equipment will be arranged.
On this occasion, MP Patel also inspected the PSA oxygen plant being constructed at the district hospital.
