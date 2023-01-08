Madhya Pradesh: MP Anil Firoziya urges Railway minister to resume stoppage of trains at Alot 

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain-A lot MP Anil Firoziya has urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to resume stoppage of trains at Alot station. The Member of Parliament, who had met the minister recently, urged Vaishnaw to resume stoppage of Ujjain-Kota, Ratlam-Kota Memu Train and Indore-New Delhi weekly (0957) train at Alot station. He also urged for extending service of Hisar-Kota to Indore stations. The discontinuation of stoppage of long-distance trains at Alot railway station has hit the local traders, office-goers and students .

Under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station scheme’, the MP urged construction of a pedestrian bridge to join platforms no 1 & 2. The railway minister has approved a lift and escalator to provide ease of access to passengers at the station.

Firoziya also proposed to extend service of Janta Express Jaipur-Chennai and Kota-Nagda train to Ratlam station. An overbridge between gate no 8 metro road and gate no 20 Alot-Tal road will be approved soon and a tender will be issued. MP also succeeded in getting approval of three sub-stations in A lot, informed Nandan Jain, MP Representative and member of West Central Railway, Jabalpur.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Fair price shop operator sacked over embalmment charges in Alot