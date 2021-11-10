e-Paper Get App

Indore

Madhya Pradesh: Moved by mother’s death son establishes Yashoda Devi Memorial Hospital in town

Yashoda Devi wife of Harishankar Patidar a resident of Supra village died due to coronavirus infection a few months ago.
FP News Service
Representative Photo |

Pipliyamandi (Madhya Pradesh): After the sudden demise of his mother amid pandemic, a doctor and his family decided to ensure 24-hour medical emergency health facility to the residents of the town.

He started Yashoda Devi Memorial Hospital in memory of his mother late Yashoda Devi to improve the medical facilities in town for which the locals depended on metro city Indore until now.

Yashoda Devi wife of Harishankar Patidar a resident of Supra village died due to coronavirus infection a few months ago. Her three sons, Dr Pradeep Patidar is serving in Indore, Anil Patidar is working as assistant professor in Mandsaur University while the youngest Manudev Patidar is an advocate.

To serve in his hometown, Dr Patidar, after completing the medical services of MBBS and MD, started a hospital on Ajay Talkies road wherein 24-hour emergency services will be available to the patients.

Hospital director Dr Patidar said that special facility will be available to admit patients in the hospital. Diseases like respiratory issues, asthma, ECG, nebulization related to child and neonatal diseases, common fever, heart disease, blood pressure, cold and cough, dengue, malaria, chikungunya will also be treated here.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 12:33 AM IST
