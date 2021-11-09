Fertilizer crisis in Madhya Pradesh: Agitated farmers jam roads, streets in Shivpuri

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Agitated farmers blocked the road in front of SDOP office due to the non-availability of fertilizers in Karera of Shivpuri.

Farmers blocked roads with tractors and raised slogans of 'BJP Murdabad' and 'Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Murdabad'.

The farmers claimed that the government fertilizer is being sold in black at shops.

Hearing to their plea, the police administration and the SDM assured the farmers of all sort of help.

Earlier, after a cultivator committed suicide over shortage of fertiliser, the furious farmers blocked Sagar-Damoh state highway in Damoh district on Saturday. However, ADM Nathuram Gound denied that protest was due to fertiliser shortage.

In the last fortnight, farmers were moving from pillar to post for fertiliser in Damoh district but when they did not get it, they blocked the state highway. Administrative and police officials reached the spot and pacified the matter. Heavy police force was deployed. Several districts have been reeling under severe fertiliser crisis, particularly Bhind, Morena, Gwalior, Chambal and Bundelkhand regions.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 04:01 PM IST