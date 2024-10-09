 Madhya Pradesh: Move To Regulate Water Usage For Irrigation In Dhar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Move To Regulate Water Usage For Irrigation In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Move To Regulate Water Usage For Irrigation In Dhar

Get prior WRD approval for electricity connections from ponds and canals, collector tells West Discom officials.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Move To Regulate Water Usage For Irrigation In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Priyank Mishra instructed officials of the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company that electricity connections should be granted for irrigation purposes from pond and canal water with prior approval from the Water Resources Department (WRD).

The announcement came during the district water utility committee meeting held at the collectorate auditorium, where several officials, including district panchayat CEO Abhishek Chaudhary and additional collector Ashwini Kumar Rawat were present.

The meeting focused on reviewing the status of water bodies in the district, including projects under the Narmada Valley Development Authority and the water resources division. The collector emphasised the importance of preventing water theft and maintaining the integrity of irrigation canals.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Set To Begin Tiger Translocation As Winter Approaches; Neighbouring States Await Big...
article-image

He urged a collaborative effort among various departments, including the police, to address any issues related to canal damage or unauthorised water usage. He stated that FIRs should be filed against individuals causing damage to canals or engaging in water theft.

FPJ Shorts
Video: Riyan Parag Bowls With Bizarre Action, Umpire Rules It Back-Foot No-Ball In IND vs BAN 2nd T20I
Video: Riyan Parag Bowls With Bizarre Action, Umpire Rules It Back-Foot No-Ball In IND vs BAN 2nd T20I
Bombay HC Directs State Civic Authorities To Undertake Special Drive To Remove Illegal Hoardings Ahead Of Assembly Elections
Bombay HC Directs State Civic Authorities To Undertake Special Drive To Remove Illegal Hoardings Ahead Of Assembly Elections
Mumbai: 95th Sharadiya Durgotsav At Bombay Durga Bari Samiti Celebrates India's Cultural Diversity With Traditional Rituals And Festivities
Mumbai: 95th Sharadiya Durgotsav At Bombay Durga Bari Samiti Celebrates India's Cultural Diversity With Traditional Rituals And Festivities
Mumbai: Real Estate Sector Welcomes RBI's Steady 6.5% Repo Rate, Anticipates Boost In Home Sales This Festive Season
Mumbai: Real Estate Sector Welcomes RBI's Steady 6.5% Repo Rate, Anticipates Boost In Home Sales This Festive Season

In addition, the collector highlighted the need for accountability regarding reserved drinking water. He directed that even if the reserved water is not utilised, the revenue must still be deposited, as the water resources department lacks sufficient staff to monitor this effectively.

The meeting concluded with the unanimous approval of the Rabi irrigation targets for 2024-25, which include an ambitious goal of irrigating 1,80,524 hectares and ensuring a drinking water reservation of 32.191 million cubic metres.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: ₹8.28 Crore Loan Distributed Among 202 SHGs In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: ₹8.28 Crore Loan Distributed Among 202 SHGs In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Move To Regulate Water Usage For Irrigation In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Move To Regulate Water Usage For Irrigation In Dhar

IIT Indore's Develops Low-Cost Compact Device for Early Cancer Diagnosis

IIT Indore's Develops Low-Cost Compact Device for Early Cancer Diagnosis

Indore Man Brutally Beaten By Wife & Family; Sustains Fractures In Legs, Neck & Arms

Indore Man Brutally Beaten By Wife & Family; Sustains Fractures In Legs, Neck & Arms

'Nariyal Paani' Prices Jump From ₹20 To ₹90 In Madhya Pradesh—Can People Still Enjoy This...

'Nariyal Paani' Prices Jump From ₹20 To ₹90 In Madhya Pradesh—Can People Still Enjoy This...