Madhya Pradesh: Move To Regulate Water Usage For Irrigation In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Priyank Mishra instructed officials of the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company that electricity connections should be granted for irrigation purposes from pond and canal water with prior approval from the Water Resources Department (WRD).

The announcement came during the district water utility committee meeting held at the collectorate auditorium, where several officials, including district panchayat CEO Abhishek Chaudhary and additional collector Ashwini Kumar Rawat were present.

The meeting focused on reviewing the status of water bodies in the district, including projects under the Narmada Valley Development Authority and the water resources division. The collector emphasised the importance of preventing water theft and maintaining the integrity of irrigation canals.

He urged a collaborative effort among various departments, including the police, to address any issues related to canal damage or unauthorised water usage. He stated that FIRs should be filed against individuals causing damage to canals or engaging in water theft.

In addition, the collector highlighted the need for accountability regarding reserved drinking water. He directed that even if the reserved water is not utilised, the revenue must still be deposited, as the water resources department lacks sufficient staff to monitor this effectively.

The meeting concluded with the unanimous approval of the Rabi irrigation targets for 2024-25, which include an ambitious goal of irrigating 1,80,524 hectares and ensuring a drinking water reservation of 32.191 million cubic metres.