Madhya Pradesh: MoS Teli Addresses BJP Outreach Campaign In Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister of state (MoS) Rameshwar Teli addressed the BJP outreach campaign for assembly election in Sanawad on Thursday. This campaign was organised to mark the IX successful year of the BJP-led government in the country.

MoS Teli said that various programmes were being organised in various parts of Sanawad on completion of the nine years of Modi government. Addressing the workers, MoS said that the Modi government had developed every section of the society. He also explained various schemes launched by the government to raise the status of minorities. Teli also honoured the ex-army men of the area.

BJP Yuva Morcha national general secretary Rohit Chahal also addressed the function. During this, Yuva Morcha district president Ravi Jaiswal, Laduram Sahu, Jitendra Surana, Jyoti Yavtikar, Shyam Prabhat Upadhyay and contractor Ramcharan Kushwaha were present. The function was conducted by Shyam Maheshwari and vote of thanks was proposed by Rajesh Pal.

