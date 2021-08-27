Madhya Pradesh: More Indians have become prone to porn sites in lockdown, says expert

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The number of Indians getting addicted to porn sites seems to have gone up because of the corona-induced lockdown, a study says.

It says there is a 95% hike in traffic to the adult sites in the lockdown.

Psychiatrist Dr Pawan Rathi spoke about porn addiction at a webinar organised by an NGO, Create Stories, on Friday.

Dr Rathi was an expert at the webinar. “Excessive use or inability to control the urge for watching porn is called porn addiction,” Dr Rathi said.

He added that more than 90% of male adults have watched porn at some time or other.

According to the world’s largest porn website, more than 90 billion videos are seen every day. There are more than 70 million visitors to those sites daily.

“Lockdown has increased porn addiction and the number of visitors to those sites has increased by 30% since last year,” Dr Rathi said.

“There are various psychological effects of porn addiction: loneliness, social isolation, increased aggression, sexual dysfunction, poor self image and depression,” Dr Rathi said.

He added that relationship issues and marital discord are common as partners consider it as hostility and infidelity.

“Teenagers and youngsters, addicted to pornography, are more prone to committing crimes, as cited in several cases and observations by crime bureau and studies,” Dr Rathi said.

He added that teenagers and even adults who frequently watch porn sites behave aggressively.

“The teenagers also tend to show abnormal characteristics such as anger, sadism, perversion, sexual coercion or just sexual gratification,” Dr Rathi said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 04:56 PM IST