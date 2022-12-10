Madhya Pradesh: Money distributed to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana beneficiaries in Khachrod

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and PM Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Scheme (PM SVANidhi Scheme) received their benefits during a programme held here

The chief guests participated in the housewarming of newly built houses and also laid the foundation of as many as 71 houses to be constructed. They also distributed Rs 78 Lakh as the second instalment amount to the beneficiaries of 5 houses.

The programme was presided over by municipal president Govind Bharava. The MLA also distributed benefits of PM Swanidhi Yojana to beneficiaries, in which, a total amount of Rs 1,10,000 was distributed to 11 beneficiaries and Rs 1,60,000 to 8 beneficiaries.

Janpad president Prithviraj Singh, veteran leader Mohanlal Thanna, sub-divisional officer Purushottam Kumar, vice president Dinesh Thanna, councillor Dashrath Vaktariya and other members were present. Chief municipal officer JR Mathur proposed a vote of thanks at the end of the event.