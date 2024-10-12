Madhya Pradesh: Molested Girl Attempts Suicide After Assault By Accused's Family | Representational Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic incident unfolded in Khandwa on Saturday when an 18-year-old girl, who had filed a molestation complaint four days ago, attempted to commit suicide by setting herself on fire. The girl, who sustained 30% burns, was rushed to the hospital by her family and later referred to Indore for further treatment.

The victim’s family alleged that after the accused, Mangilal (55), was granted a station bail, he and his sons attacked the girl's family, escalating the tension. Fearing for her life, the girl took the drastic step of self-immolation. The police have registered a complaint and are investigating the matter.

The molestation case was initially filed on October 7, with the girl accusing Mangilal, her neighbour, of inappropriate behaviour. Although the police arrested the accused, he was soon released on bail. Following his return, Mangilal and his sons allegedly assaulted the victim’s family, leading to the girl’s suicide attempt.

The victim’s lawyer claims that she had initially been raped but was too afraid to report it as such, choosing instead to file a molestation charge. The police recorded the victim’s statement in court, where she maintained that she was molested, not raped.

However, the psychological pressure of the incident and the subsequent attack by the accused's family reportedly pushed her to the brink. Police have confirmed that they will add the section of attempt to murder to the case following the assault on the victim's family. Further action will be taken as investigations progress.