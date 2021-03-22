Madhya Pradesh: Mock rescue drill held in UP Yard of Ratlam railway station

On Monday, at 9.45 am information was passed to railway control room that two passenger coaches were derailed and nine passengers entangled in coaches. Railway relief rescue team (ART), NDRF team, local administration and police rushed to the spot at UP yard of Ratlam railway station. Commandant NDRF Dinesh Kumar with his 32-member team rushed to the spot. Ratlam police, local civil agencies, Nagar Suraksha Samiti members, NCC and fire brigade also reached the spot.

Divisional Rail Manager Vineet Gupta also reached the spot and monitored the operation. Later at 12.17 pm it was announced that it was a mock drill.