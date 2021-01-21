Madhya Pradesh: Mobile food testing lab team conducts surprise inspection in Alot

Alot: Mobile food testing lab team conducted a surprise inspection in Alot on Wednesday and visited many vegetables, sweets and namkeen traders and dairies for taking samples, and conducted testing on the spot.

They collected oil samples from Gupta namkeen located at Vithhal Mandir square. Mahakal dairy was given a notice as they failed to procure registration and lacked proper cleanliness. Rotten fruits were also found.

Consumers can get the food products tested in Rs 10

During the inspection, food safety officer RR Solanki, Kamlesh Jamra and Yashwant Sharma were present along with the mobile lab officials. The officials apprised that every month the mobile testing lab will visit the town and people can get any food product tested by paying a fee of Rs 10.