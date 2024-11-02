Madhya Pradesh: MLA Sachin Birla Promotes Cow Welfare In Sanawad; Gau Sevaks Felicitated In Mahidpur | FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): In Sanawad, MLA Sachin Birla conducted Govardhan Puja at Gopal Gaushala on Saturday, following directives from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. During the event, he announced a funding of Rs 10 lakh for the installation of a tin shed and other necessary facilities for cow rearing at the gaushala.

The MLA emphasised the government’s commitment to developing Gopal Gaushala and its counterpart in the Barwah assembly constituency. Birla worshiped the cows and served them Chhappan Bhog, reinforcing the cultural significance of cow rearing in Indian tradition. He instructed local authorities to take strict action against the sale of plastic foil in Sanawad, aiming to eliminate plastic pollution in the city.

He encouraged citizens to refrain from using plastic to foster a cleaner environment. The MLA highlighted the religious importance of cow worship, stating that it is considered virtuous in Sanatan Dharma.

Municipal president Sunita Inder Birla inaugurated a vehicle for collecting leftover bread for the cows, reaffirming the Municipal Council's commitment to cow protection. BJP leader Jyoti Yevatikar discussed the historical significance of Govardhan Puja, while other local leaders also shared their insights on cow conservation. The event saw a significant turnout of local officials and community members.

Gau Sevaks Felicitated

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Gau Sevaks Felicitation Ceremony was held on Saturday at Shri Gopal Gaushala Jharda Katan, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Govardhan Puja. The event was graced by BJP leader Sudhir Moonat and Block Congress spokesperson Ashok Burad.

The ceremony commenced with the felicitation of Gau Sevaks Hariom Sharma and Virendra Kumar Soni, who were recognised for their dedicated service. A newly constructed shed within the Gaushala premises was inaugurated. Following the inauguration, Gau Mata was worshipped and fed, accompanied by a traditional aarti ceremony.

This acknowledgment was made possible through the collaborative efforts of various organisations and families, particularly the Adinath Group. Gaushala Committee vice president Bhagwan Singh Pawar, secretary Prabhudayal and several other committee members also attended.