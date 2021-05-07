Madhya Pradesh: MLA Sachin Birla of Sanawad demands sale of cotton seeds

Sanawad: MLA Sachin Birla wrote to the state agriculture minister demanding permission for sale of cotton seed to farmers in town.

He mentioned that cotton is the primary cash crop for farmers in Khargone and Nimar region and the seeds are supplied from other towns of the state.

This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic the state government has not permitted companies to supply seeds in Khargone. So, there is delay in sowing of cotton which will eventually delay the sowing of Rabi crop.

MLA Birla also wrote to the chief engineer of Indira Sagar Project appealing him to release the water in canals. Every year, in mid-April the water is released in canals for the irrigation. Farmers from Barwah, Sanawad and other nearby villages are demanding that water be releases in the canals. This will also raise the water level in wells and other fresh water sources.