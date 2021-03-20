Madhya Pradesh: MLA Neena Vikram Verma, collector inaugurate blood collection and transportation van in Dhar

Dhar: MLA Neena Vikram Verma and Collector Alok Kumar Singh inaugurated the blood collection and transportation van of the National Health Mission worth Rs 71 lakh.

They reached the district hospital on Saturday and also inaugurated the modular kitchen installed by Liugong India Private Limited under CSR Fund.

Guests also took detailed information about the facilities of this modular kitchen from the representatives of the company. The kitchen has been built at a cost of 21 lakhs.

Giving information about this high-tech van, MLA Verma said, “Number of blood donors is increasing in our country; there is a great need for blood. Sometimes people die due to lack of blood in an accident. The hospital requires more blood. We can preserve it in the right way. For this, the district will get the benefit of this van”.

You can collect the blood given by the donor and bring it to the right place. Two donor tables are also available in this van. In case of accident, the team of doctors can check the blood of the respective donor at the spot and provide blood, he added.

On this occasion, SDM Satyanarayan Darro, CMHO Dr RC Pinika, civil surgeon Dr Ansuiya Gawli, tehsildar Bhaskar Gachale and others marked their presence.