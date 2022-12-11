e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: MLA lays foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 23cr

Madhya Pradesh: MLA lays foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 23cr

The programme was presided over by Janpad Panchayat president Krishna Shivnarayan Suryavanshi

Sunday, December 11, 2022
article-image
FP Photo
Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Local MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan celebrated his birthday on Saturday by dedicating developmental projects worth Rs 23 crore at Gopal Manglik premises.

BJP party workers celebrated MLA’s birthday with pomp and show. The entire town was decked up with banners and flakes. MLA was welcomed by a group of panch-sarpanch and later taken to Gopal Manglik premises in a procession.

The procession passed through Moti Bazaar, Old Bus Stand and Jamatkhana before terminating at Gopal Manglik premises where he laid foundation stone of water tanks in 15 villages (at cost of Rs 15.51 crore) and 7.75-km-long roads (connecting various villages to main road) at a cost of Rs 8.04 crore.

The programme was presided over by Janpad Panchayat president Krishna Shivnarayan Suryavanshi. Nagar mandal president Uma Pandey, Mahidpur mandal president Sandeep Vyas, rural mandal president Sanjay Singhaniya, district minister Annu Parmar and general secretary Devendra Singh along with a large number of party workers, citizens were present.

article-image

