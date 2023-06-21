Madhya Pradesh: MLA Birla Addresses BJP Outreach Programme

FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Sachin Birla addressed the BJP outreach programme in Sanawad to mark ninth year of the Modi government. Birla said that PM Modi brought about revolutionary changes to the country in his nine-year tenure. The PM dedicated his every minute to making the country a superpower. Today the world was saying that the 21st Century was India's century.

He further said that while attacking the corruption, PM opened 48 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts. About Rs 2.41 lakh were credited to the bank accounts of farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. MP representative Jitendra Surana said that the nine-year tenure of the BJP government has developed the entire country.

Former organisation minister Dinesh Sharma, MLA representative Lakshminarayan Patel, BJP Municipal Mandal president Rajesh Pal, BJP Rural Mandal president Jai Karora and others were also present. A vote of thanks was proposed by BJP general secretary Suresh Solanki.

