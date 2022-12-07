e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Miscreants snatche woman’s purse on Indore Road

Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants snatche woman’s purse on Indore Road

As Rekha chased the miscreants who were heading towards Nagjhiri, they took out the money from the purse and threw the bag

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 12:32 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File Photo
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Miscreants snatched woman’s purse on Indore Road while she was coming out of an ATM kiosk on Tuesday. Rekha Shrivastava, a resident of Sunrise City, had gone to D-Mart . On the way, she took out the money from the ATM and kept it in her purse. As soon as she came out of the ATM kiosk, a miscreant snatched her purse and fled away on a bike that his partner was riding.

As Rekha chased the miscreants who were heading towards Nagjhiri, they took out the money from the purse and threw the bag. Police have registered a case and scanning CCTV camera footage to identify the miscreants.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 4 missing Dhar girls traced to Ujjain within 36 hrs
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants snatche woman’s purse on Indore Road

Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants snatche woman’s purse on Indore Road

Madhya Pradesh: Home Guards played key role during epidemic, natural disaster, says Divisional...

Madhya Pradesh: Home Guards played key role during epidemic, natural disaster, says Divisional...

Madhya Pradesh: Farmer assaulted with knife at tractor showroom in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Farmer assaulted with knife at tractor showroom in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Man held with stolen idols, goods in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Man held with stolen idols, goods in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Karni Sena’s Swabhiman Rally taken out amid heavy police presence in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Karni Sena’s Swabhiman Rally taken out amid heavy police presence in Ujjain