Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants snatche woman’s purse on Indore Road

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Miscreants snatched woman’s purse on Indore Road while she was coming out of an ATM kiosk on Tuesday. Rekha Shrivastava, a resident of Sunrise City, had gone to D-Mart . On the way, she took out the money from the ATM and kept it in her purse. As soon as she came out of the ATM kiosk, a miscreant snatched her purse and fled away on a bike that his partner was riding.

As Rekha chased the miscreants who were heading towards Nagjhiri, they took out the money from the purse and threw the bag. Police have registered a case and scanning CCTV camera footage to identify the miscreants.

