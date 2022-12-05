Madhya Pradesh: 4 missing Dhar girls traced to Ujjain within 36 hrs

Representative Image |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Sagore police have recovered four girls who went missing from Sagore village in Dhar at Ramghat in Ujjain on Monday. The girls had gone missing on Sunday.

The parents had registered a complaint with Sagore police station after they went missing. The complainant said that the girls had gone missing from Neelkanth temple Chhoti Sagaur river. A case under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered.

On Sunday, the police flashed a message about the missing girls to almost all police stations. Following SP Dhar Aditya Pratap Singh’s order, a special team was constituted to scan CCTV footage.

Around three months ago, (in similar instance) a girl had run away from her house to visit Mahakaleshwar temple. On the basis of information, a team along with parents was sent to Ujjain to locate missing girls. The girls were found sitting along Ramghat of Kshipra in Ujjain.