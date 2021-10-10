Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants rob gold chain by pushing couple off their bike

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A couple was robbed of a gold chain by two bikers in the Banganga area on Saturday. The accused first kicked the bike due to which the couple fell on the road and got injured. After that the accused fled with the gold chain of the bike rider. The police have registered a case and started a search for the accused.

According to the police, Krishna Sisodiya, a resident of Bhawani Nagar area, has lodged a complaint that he along with wife was returning home from somewhere on his bike. They reached near MR-4 when two bikers came from the rear and kicked their bike due to which Krishna and his wife fell on the road. They received injuries on their knees and hands.

The complainant said that his gold chain fell on the road and the accused took the chain and fled the scene. The police are examining the CCTVs of the area to identify the accused. However, the accused could not be arrested till the filing of the report. A similar incident had taken place in Hira Nagar area a day before in which two bikers took away a gold chain from a woman after pushing her.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Ganja worth Rs 42 lakh seized from 2 vehicles in Anuppur

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 10:09 PM IST