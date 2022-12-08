Madhya Pradesh: Miscreant vandalises Nandi statue at Yogeshwar temple in Ujjain

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Nandi statue in a temple on Yogeshwar Tekri of Kshirsagar was damaged by unidentified miscreant on Tuesday night.

Devotees who reached the temple on Wednesday morning found the statue lying broken. As the news spread, office-bearers of Hindu organizations reached the spot and immediately replaced it with a new statue.

Looking at the broken statue of Nandi Maharaj found outside the door of Yogeshwar temple, it looks that someone uprooted it and threw it at the main door.

Police suspect that the miscreant used the statue to break open the temple door but in vain. Kotwali police station incharge said that unidentified miscreant vandalised the Nandi statue. A new statue has been installed in the temple. Police have seized CCTV footage and was searching the miscreant on the basis of the recording.