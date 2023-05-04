Madhya Pradesh: Minor's family members wait for 3 hours for post-mortem in Dhar

Representative image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the ongoing state-wide doctors’ strike, family members of 16-year-old minor who lost his life in a road accident had to wait for three hours outside the post-mortem room here in Dhar. Upset over the long wait, family members staged a chakka jam at Indore – Ahmedabad Four-lane Highway with the body. Family members claimed that due to the ongoing doctors’ strike, neither ambulance nor doctors were available at the hospital.

According to information, one Vishesh, son of Saliigram, a resident of Nanakheda village was heading to Dhar along with his relative Sandeep Savriya to sell his harvest in a tractor. Near Bhalganwadi bridge, a container truck hit the tractor trolley in which they were travelling, resulting in the death of Vishesh on the spot. After the accident, the container truck driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind.

After the accident, passers-by tried to call the ambulance to take the body to the hospital, but in vain. In the meantime, deceased family members also reached the spot. They stopped a pick-up vehicle and took the body to the hospital. At the hospital, they came to know about the doctors’ strike and staffers there asked family members to take the body to Indore.

The family members were so desperate that they even asked the doctor of a private hospital to get the PM done. After getting information about the accident, state Congress committee general secretary Kuldeep Singh Bundela reached the Hospital, where he discussed the incident with the family members.

After waiting for the post-mortem for three hours, the Congress leader sat on a dharna with the family members on the main road outside the hospital. The policemen tried to pacify the Congressmen, but the relatives kept sitting on the road demanding that doctors be called. After 20 minutes the CSP reached with the police team and thereafter the post-mortem was done after a doctor reached there from Dhamnod.