Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl reaches Jammu to meet her social media friend, reunited with family

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old minor girl from Gulavad village, near Mandleshwar of Khargone district travelled over 1,500 kilometres to Jammu and Kashmir to meet a boy whom she befriended on social media. However, when she reached Kathua, the family members of the boy informed the local police station through the sarpanch. Jammu and Kashmir police shared the information with the Khargone superintendent of police.

According to the information received from the police station, on September 18, the girl left for Khandwa from her native place. The girl reached Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir by train from Khandwa. After reaching the boy's house, the family members of the boy immediately informed the local police station through the local sarpanch.

Woman among 5 cops bring her home

SP office Khargone informed that five members team including sub inspector Ritesh Tayde, female constable Sunita Bamnia, head constable Amar Solanki, constable Chetan Prajapat along with a family member of the girl reached Jammu and Kashmir to get back her to home safely. After reaching Kathua, Khargone police team took her custody from the local police.

Unidentified accused booked

Sub-inspector Tayde said that after getting the information on September 22, case has been lodged against unidentified accused after girl’s mother lodged her missing complaint. Police recorded girl’s statement as she reached home safely. Prima facie no offense has been committed against the girl. Further probe is on.

Girl Child Day feat

Sub-inspector Tayde said that the girl met the boy over social media over one and a half to two years back. Meanwhile, the police reached Mandleshwar with the girl on September 27 on the day of the Girl Child. After completing the formalities, the girl was handed over to the safe relatives. The day the girl was handed over to her family, that day was Girl's Day.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021