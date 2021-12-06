Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl raped on her way back home in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a minor girl was raped by an unidentified person in the Gandhi Nagar area, the police said on Sunday. According to the girl, she was on her way back home when she was stopped by a biker at an isolated place and he dragged her into the bushes and raped her after threatening her with dire consequences four months ago. The incident came to light when the girl got pregnant.

According to the police, a 16-year-old girl from the area has lodged a complaint with the police that she was stopped by a biker on Bada Bangarda Road as she was returning home from her uncle’s house in August. The man gagged her mouth and dragged her into the bushes where he raped her. When the girl tried to resist, the accused threatened her. After raping her, the accused fled from the scene.

Terrified, the girl did not reveal the incident to anyone. Her family got to know of it when the condition of the girl deteriorated and she was taken to hospital. After a check-up, the doctors informed the family that the girl was pregnant. After that, the girl revealed the matter to her family and lodged a complaint with the police.

Gandhi Nagar police station-in-charge Santosh Yadav said that further information is being gathered from the girl. The spot will also be investigated to find out clues to the identity of the accused. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPS and POCSO act against an unidentified person.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Health of 150 people checked in heart disease camp

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 10:07 AM IST