Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl attacks fiancee with hammer, leaves him to die in Dhar

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl brutally attacked her fiancée over repeated harassment and intimidation who is now undergoing treatment in Indore. Police managed to bust the case 13 days after the incident. According to reports, the victim who has been identified as Mohit, a resident of Khargone was found in critical condition in a secluded place on Mandu Road on April 20.

CSP Devendra Singh Dhurve and Kotwali police station in-charge Deepak Singh Chouhan rushed to the scene and shifted him to the district hospital and later the injured was referred to Indore for further treatment and has so far not given any statement due to his serious condtion. According to the victim’s sister and brother-in-law, the victim had gone to Dhar to meet his fiancée on the day of the incident.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident with Kotwali police station. During investigation, the police examined the recordings of CCTV installed in the area where the crime was reported. The statement by kin gave the police an important lead, which led to the interrogation of the girl (from Depalpur) who after attempting to mislead the police, broke down and accepted to have committed the crime.

It was learnt that the girl plotted the crime a day before the incident. She carried a hammer along with her and upon getting an opportunity, attacked him hitting him on the head and calmly walked home, leaving him behind to die. Police have also recovered the hammer and clothes used in the crime. The youth was in a relationship with the girl for one and a half years.