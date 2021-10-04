Madhya Pradesh: Minor disabled girl gang-raped in Rewa

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 16-years-old disabled girl was allegedly gang-raped in Rewa on Sunday.

The incident was reported under the Mauganj police station area. Three youths of the village first kidnapped the victim who had gone for nature's call.

They took her to the house of an unidentified woman of the village, kept her hostage, and raped her. The girl was given two hundred rupees for not disclosing the truth.

Mauganj police station in-charge Shweta Maurya said the girl is speech and hearing impaired. When she returned back home, the family asked her about her whereabouts where she narrated her ordeal in song languages.

The family also came to know that a woman of the village was also involved in the incident. The family reached the Mauganj police station on Saturday night and registered a complaint against the four accused, including the woman.

Senior Forensic Officer Dr RP Shukla said that after registering the case, the team inspected the spot as per the victim's instructions. The condition of the woman, who is accused of being involved in the gang rape, looked suspicious.

