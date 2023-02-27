Madhya Pradesh: Minister's diatribe irks farmers, cops intervene to cool tempers in Jawad

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): A video of an argument between state cabinet minister Omprakash Saklecha and local farmers from Jawad village in Neemuch district has emerged, in which the minister is allegedly heard making derogatory remarks against the farmers and the villagers.

Following the remarks, farmers and villagers raised their objections. Before the situation could further escalate, police intervened and pacified the situation.

Later in the discussion with a journalist, minister Saklecha stated that the villagers were discussing lease cancellation and that their application has been received. This is a governance process, and a solution will be found through discussion.

About the video, minister Saklecha made it clear that some other topic is being mixed together. Collector Mayank Agarwal was also with me and this topic is over after discussion with the villagers.

The matter was reported in Jawad village on Sunday evening when farmers from Kheda Rathore and Suwakheda went to meet minister Saklecha to raise their grievances pertaining to allotment of lease of 1100 bigha land to a private company for mining.

Villagers alleged that most of the land given to Veer Durgadas Minerals Pvt Ltd is theirs and some of the land had crematorium and temple on it which was given to a private company without their knowledge.

When famers reached the circuit house to meet minister Saklecha, he angrily accused the villagers that, ‘Tum kuch logon ke talve chat rahe ho, Badle mein sauda karte hain. Tum unke kahne par virodh karne aye ho’ (You are licking the feet of some people who make deals in exchange. You have come to oppose according to their instructions). The minister also had arguments with the farmers.

The villagers say that their land has been given on lease and they are unaware of that. Blasting and excavation is being going on the land around Suvakheda, due to which the villagers are in panic.

The villagers appealed to minister Saklecha and Neemuch district collector Mayank Agarwal to free their land. After the matter heated up, the police pacified the people and the objection of the villagers was registered.

Villager Devendra Patidar and others said that the company has leased private land and hilly land along with government land. The villagers threatened that they will agitate if the lease is not cancelled.

