Madhya Pradesh: Double whammy for farmers in Jawad

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the ongoing bone-chilling winter spell, farmers at Jawad village and its neigbouring areas are facing a double whammy as most of the crops in the area have withered due to frost. Crops including coriander, chia, cumin, gram, fenugreek and opium are on verge of damage.

Opium crop has been damaged in many areas including Singoli, Ratangarh and Javad in the region.

Farmers here claimed that Rabi crop is ready but frost will cause heavy damage.

On January 6, the effect of frost on crops due to cold wave was seen in the district. The minimum temperature dipped to 5.5 degrees Celsius. If this was not enough, the temperature plummeted further to below 4 degrees Celsius on an intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Farmer Gopal Rathore who cultivated coriander, chia, gram, cumin as well as wheat, opium, linseed and other crops in his farm said that due to the wind on Sunday morning, the leaves withered due to the frozen snow on the leaves.

Badrilal Gorana and Omprakash Patidar told that frost caused a lot of damage. They told that the effect of the cold wave could be seen on Sunday as well. The cold will continue for three to four more days.

Farmer leader and former sarpanch Mukesh Sharma has demanded that the district administration conduct a survey of crop damage due to frost. He said that the government should give compensation for crop damage.

