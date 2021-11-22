Madhya Pradesh: Minister Sisodia, addresses Rural Livelihood Mission meeting

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of panchayat and rural development department, Mahendra Singh Sisodia addressed the self-help groups (SHGs) formed under the Rural Livelihood Mission and the beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Grameen Path Vekkarta Yojna by being specially present in the loan distribution and orientation programme.

Addressing the programme organised in the collectorate office premises, Sisodia said that the state government should make the women associated with the group self-reliant as well as provide a better market for the products being produced by them working on a large scale.

The state government is making efforts for group empowerment by being committed to make women belonging to the group self-reliant and financially empowered. In order to get better prices for the products produced by the women belonging to the State Government’s group, a marketing app has been developed at the state level, which will work to provide better marketability to the group products.

On this occasion, CCL amounting to Rs 1.64 crore was distributed among 92 Self Help Groups and Rs 3.1 lakh was distributed to 31 beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Gramin Path Vendor Yojna.

Addressing the programme, district panchayat president Anita Chauhan said that women are becoming strong and self-reliant by joining the group in the district. Local MLA Sulochana Rawat also addressed the occasion.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 12:47 AM IST