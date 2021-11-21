Madhya Pradesh: 13-year-old student dies, eight sustain injuries as auto-rickshaw ferrying them overturns

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old boy died, while eight school students sustained severe injuries after an auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling overturned in Guna district on Sunday.

According to reports, a group of students from a private school went to Bajaranggarh Fort for a picnic. The fort is situated around 7km away from Guna district headquarters.

There were 13 students travelling in the auto-rickshaw. While they were returning, the auto-rickshaw driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned near the gate of the fort.

Police sources said that a student identified as Lucky Kushwah, 13, a resident of Purani Chhawani died on the spot.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Guna.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 05:21 PM IST