Madhya Pradesh: Indore beware! Surat catching up fast

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Although Indore clinched India’s cleanest city tag for the fifth consecutive year, the fact remains that the competition with Surat was very tough this year.

Indore piped the diamond city to the post by just 58.93 marks in Swachh Survekshan-2021. Surat is catching up with India’s cleanest city very fast. It’s high time that Indore does something to save the title next year.

Indore retained the cleanest city tag with 5618.14 score out of 6000. Surat settled with the second position with 5559.21 score.

A closer look at the Swachh Surverkshan data revealed that the difference of scores between Indore and Surat is shrinking fast.

In 2019, the difference was 798.43 marks. In 2020, the difference was 127.97 marks. This year, the difference got reduced to two digits.

The rankings were decided on three parameters – service level progress, citizen voice and certification.

While Indore and Surat's scores are equal on certification parameter, the former scored higher than the latter in service level progress. Similarly, Surat scored higher than Indore on the citizen voice parameter.

Both the cities got an equal score of 1600 in certification parameter. While Surat got a score of 1721.16 in the citizen voice parameter, Indore had to settle with 1721.16 score. In service level parameter, Indore took a lead over Surat with 2313.38 score. The latter got score of 2238.06.

There is another data which can send Indore into tizzy. In district-wise rankings, Surat emerged as cleanest district in the country. Indore district got second rank.

