 Madhya Pradesh: Minister Leads Jan Ashirwad Yatra In Absence Of Vijayvargiya
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 09:43 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Minister Leads Jan Ashirwad Yatra In Absence Of Vijayvargiya | FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet Minister Tulsiram Silawat stepped in to inaugurate BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Khaknar on Friday, following party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s unavailability.

The reason behind Vijayvargiya's sudden cancellation of participation remains undisclosed. The Jan Ashirwad Yatra saw participation of prominent figures, including Indore Development Authority (IDA) chairman Jaipal Singh Chavda, former minister Archana Chitnis, MP Gyaneshwar Patil and local leaders.

The event was marked by a vibrant display of culture, with minister Tulsiram Silawat playing flute and MP Gyaneshwar Patil taking charge of the drum. Mayor Madhuri Patel and former mayor Atul Patel added to the festivities by dancing to tribal music.

The yatra commenced in Khaknar within Nepanagar assembly constituency and traversed through several locations, including Dhaba, Karkheda, Doifodia, Sirpur, Bargaon and Shahpur barrier, before entering the Burhanpur assembly constituency area through Shahpur barrier.

In Burhanpur city it passed through Shikarpura Gate, Mahajanapeth, Tilak Chauraha, Pandumal Chauraha, Bai Saheb Ki Haveli and Fawwara Chowk before culminating at Gandhi Chowk. The Jan Ashirwad Yatra concluded at Asirgarh.

