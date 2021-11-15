Madhya Pradesh: Milan samaroh for members of Hindu community organised

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Hindu community organised a Milan Samaroh at Sneh Kunj Garden on Saturday. Akhand Hindu Sena national president Acharya Shekhar was invited as the Chief Guest. He addressed the gathering and appealed the community members to unite in order to strengthen the identity of the Hindus across the globe. He advised to even use the weapons if necessary to achieve the same.

Hindu Jagran Manch state vice-president Bhairulal Tak threw light on a false case registered by the Jhiranya residents who had connived with the administration and politicians to five years ago. They aimed to degrade the image of those working for the welfare of Hindu community but failed pathetically as the case was proved false in court, he said.

Hundreds of workers from RSS, VHP, Bajrang Dal, Hindu Jagran Manch, members of traders association and several social organisations were present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 01:24 AM IST