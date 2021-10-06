e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra meets Amit ShahIndia reports 18,833 new cases in the last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 2,46,687 -lowest in 203 days
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 11:52 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Ration-distribution to students of class I-VIII to be resumed

Free Press has raised the issue about how administration has left students of government schools and their guardians high and dry by not launching mid-day meal scheme even though the schools have been reopened.
FP News Service
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Advertisement

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognisance into the grievances of government school students and their parents, administration has resumed distribution of dry ration to the students from class I to VIII from October 5.

Free Press has raised the issue about how administration has left students of government schools and their guardians high and dry by not launching mid-day meal scheme even though the schools have been reopened.

During Covid-19 outbreak the offline classes were called off and MDM scheme was discontinued. Dry ration, including wheat, rice, pulses and oil, was distributed to the students till February. 2021.

A large number of students of class I to VIII are attending schools since September 20, 2021, however, without the facility of MDM. Students and their guardians demanded mid-day meals from teachers but the school authority depend on the Self-Help Groups for the supply of MDM.

Self Help Group said that they have neither received the resources since March nor instructions from the district education centre to resume the MDM scheme.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: We want joining letters, not final list, demand selected teachers

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 11:52 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal