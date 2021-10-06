Madhya Pradesh: Ration-distribution to students of class I-VIII to be resumed

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognisance into the grievances of government school students and their parents, administration has resumed distribution of dry ration to the students from class I to VIII from October 5.

Free Press has raised the issue about how administration has left students of government schools and their guardians high and dry by not launching mid-day meal scheme even though the schools have been reopened.

During Covid-19 outbreak the offline classes were called off and MDM scheme was discontinued. Dry ration, including wheat, rice, pulses and oil, was distributed to the students till February. 2021.

A large number of students of class I to VIII are attending schools since September 20, 2021, however, without the facility of MDM. Students and their guardians demanded mid-day meals from teachers but the school authority depend on the Self-Help Groups for the supply of MDM.

Self Help Group said that they have neither received the resources since March nor instructions from the district education centre to resume the MDM scheme.

