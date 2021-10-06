Madhya Pradesh: We want joining letters, not final list, demand selected teachers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Teachers selected by the school education department for government schools in Madhya Pradesh have demanded that they should be given joining letters. Release of the final list of selected teachers by the school education department is nothing but drama, say selected teachers.

The school education department on Tuesday released the final list of selected teachers. The department released a final list of 12,043 teachers including 8342 teachers for higher secondary and 3701 middle school teachers. The list has been updated on the portal of the school education department also.

On the other hand, selected teachers across the state are protesting at the local level demanding release of joining letters by the state government. They are not amused by the decision of the school education department.

“We have been demanding joining letters. We were selected through the teacher's eligibility test 2018. Verification of our documents was done after we did a huge protest in Bhopal. Since then the government has been giving various excuses but not the joining letters,” said Navneet, one of the selected teachers.

In the latest, the government has released the names of the final list. It is a cruel joke on selected teachers. “All formalities related to our appointments have been completed and the school education department needs to give us joining letters. Any other order would be considered as drama and nothing else,” said another selected teacher, who didn’t want to be named.

Officials of the school education department are not willing to say anything on record but add that their joining letters will be issued soon.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 04:50 PM IST