Madhya Pradesh: Mhow tehsil PHCs top in state

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): For the last one year, the local health department and administration was working on improving the services of Tehsil's primary health centre and to provide good facilities to the patients coming to the health centres as well as to provide good health facilities to the rural women coming for delivery.

After one year, the results of these efforts seem to be bearing fruit. Recently, the marking of primary health centres of the state under the kayakalp campaign was done in which Mhow tehsil has topped the primary health services in the entire state. All the six primary health Centres of the tehsil have got more than 70 marks. In the month of January, a state-level team will come to inspect these primary health centres.

According to the information, about a year ago SDM Akshat Jain had started a mission to improve the health services of the tehsil which has borne fruit.