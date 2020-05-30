Madhya Pradesh: : Mhow corona positive cases touch 119

Mhow: In Mhow, three new persons tested positive on Saturday, of which one was an inmate of Mhow jail. Three inmates of this jail have already tested positive and with the current report, the number of COVID positive patients found in the jail has reached four. After his test reports came, the jail inmate was immediately referred to a hospital in Indore. One patient was found in Banda Basti while one woman was found positive in Harsola village. With this the number of positive cases in Mhow has touched 119.

In the case of the woman who was found positive in Harsola, Kishanganj police have booked three persons under section 188 for violation of lockdown because the woman had arrived from Malipura area of Ujjain which is the most affected area in Ujjain, and her family members had concealed the information from the administration.

Mhow SDM Pratul Sihna and ASP Amit Tolani took a meeting of public representatives and media persons at the Dak Bungalow in Mhow in the evening, in which he told the people that grocery shops will be allowed to operate between 8 am and 1 pm. Also, four fever clinics are being opened from June 1, of which one will be in Mhow civil hospital while three will be in rural areas of the tehsil. Tehsildar Dhirendra Parasar , naib tehsildar Ritesh Joshi told media that 26 people have been arrrested for lockdown violence.