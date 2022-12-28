Madhya Pradesh: ‘Mhow and Laxmibai Nagar stations to be converted into terminals’

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Ashok Kumar Misra, general manager of Western Railway, inspected Mhow Railway Station and Patalpani Railway Station of Western Railway Ratlam Division on Tuesday, during which several railway officials including Ratlam divisional manager Rajneesh Kumar were present. The general manager of Western Railway inspected under-construction platform number one and the entrance gate at Mhow railway station and expressed his displeasure over the slow pace of work and sought an explanation for the delay.

After this, he saw the cleanliness system on the old platform number one of the meter gauge and inspected the toilet built in the passenger waiting room. Expressing his displeasure about the cleanliness, he said that there should be no compromise with cleanliness.

He also inspected the Patalpani station and the viewpoint made by the railway.

Discussing with the journalists here, he told that to reduce the pressure of passenger trains and passengers at Indore station both Lakshmibai Nagar station and Mhow railway station will be made new terminal stations.

On the delay in the construction work at Mhow station, the general manager said that the construction work will now speed up. He discussed with the divisional manager and other officers about the closure of the meter gauge line on the Mhow-Khandwa section and said that the meter gauge line will be closed after the tender of the broad gauge line. On the question of the maintenance and running of the Vande Bharat train from Mhow, he said that the location of its maintenance is not decided as yet.

