Madhya Pradesh: Frequent blood donors urge more people to donate blood in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): One unit of blood can save the lives of five people. This need has increased further after the corona epidemic.

Everyone should cooperate in saving someone's life by donating blood by getting over the misconceptions related to blood donation. Blood donation also makes the donor healthy by making new blood cells. This can be done multiple times without any fear.

The above words were said by Deepak Naik who has donated blood 132 times and Firoz Daji who has donated blood 117 times at the Raktaveer Samman held in Mhow. In order to motivate all the blood donors in the city, 101 blood donors were felicitated in the local Chopra Vatika Mhow on Sunday, December 25, in collaboration with Social Thought Forum Mhow and with the help of all the social organisations of Mhow.

