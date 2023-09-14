Madhya Pradesh: Mhalsapati Ganesh Mitra Mandal Calls For Dress Code In Khetia Temple

Representative Image |

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Following other major religious places footstep, Mhalsapati Ganesh Mitra Mandal, one of the Ganesh Utsav celebration committees here in Khetia village has asked devotees to enter the pandal wearing decent clothes.

The organising committee has put the banners advising the devotees irrespective of gender to come to the celebration with appropriate attire.

Earlier, many major religious places in Madhya Pradesh including 200-year-old Lord Swaminarayan temple, located in the serene district of Seelampura, Talai Wale Balaji Temple and Ashtamukhi Shri Pashupatinath Mahadev Temple of Mandsaur and a Hanuman Temple in Nagda has introduced a dress code and asked devotees to enter the temple with decent clothes.

Meanwhile, the preparation for the 11-day Ganesh Utsav in the bordering village is going on.

Notably, Khetia is situated on the Madhya Pradesh – Maharashtra border and as many as 15 organising committees in the village grandly celebrate the Ganesh Utsav along with the majority of households performing pujan at their place as well.

