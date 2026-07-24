Madhya Pradesh Metro Seeks Tax Relief On Depot Infrastructure | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing dispute between the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and the MP Metro Rail Corporation Limited over an alleged Rs 8-crore tax liability has entered a new phase, with officials from both sides conducting a joint inspection of the Gandhi Nagar Metro depot to find a solution.

During the inspection, Metro officials requested that the railway tracks and electricity grid infrastructure installed within the depot be kept outside the tax ambit. According to Metro authorities, these installations should not be treated as taxable structures under municipal rules.

IMC Additional Commissioner Akash Singh said a team comprising assistant revenue officers and other civic officials was deputed for the inspection. He clarified that there is no dispute regarding taxes imposed on five Metro stations and that the disagreement is limited to the taxes levied on structures within the Gandhi Nagar depot.

Officials from both departments held detailed discussions on the nature of various constructions and the applicable tax provisions. Metro representatives argued that tracks and power grid infrastructure fall outside the category of taxable road or building infrastructure, while civic officials cited rules under which sheds and certain temporary or unfinished structures may attract separate taxation.

The inspection team is expected to submit its report to senior IMC officials. Based on the findings and the legal provisions examined during the joint exercise, the municipal corporation will reassess the outstanding tax demand and determine the revised liability, if any, against the MP Metro Rail Corporation Limited.