Madhya Pradesh: Member of Parliament thanks voters; promises to fulfil demands

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): The newly elected Bhartiya Janata Party MP from Khandwa Parliamentary Constituency held a general meeting to extend his gratitude to his voters in Mundi, on Wednesday.

Patil promised to complete the pending works of Late Nandu Bhaiya and Late Lokendra Singh Tomar along with Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel. He hailed the Union government and BJP for the development of the nation and the work of Madhya Pradesh government.

He appreciated the work of MLA Patel and also proposed to create Nagar Panchayat in Punasa Tehsil of Khandwa district. He laid stress of ensure the compensation to the farmers for damaged crops and speeding up the development work in the area.

While also expressed gratitude to all the workers and voters who supported him and criticised the erstwhile Congress government. Only a few people attended the programme.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 10:24 PM IST