Madhya Pradesh: Meghnagar cops start vehicle checking campaign

School vehicles of Arnold School, Meghnagar were checked. In which, five vehicles were found without valid documents. After which, cops imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 by confiscating them.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 11:58 PM IST
article-image

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A vehicle-certificate checking campaign was started by Meghnagar police under the guidance of SDM Tarun Jain.

One Toofan taxi was also confiscated for lack of documents. Reportedly, many vehicle operators changed their route fearing the police. The mentioned school operator and the studentís parents were advised to check the documents of the vehicles as per the rules keeping the safety of children in mind.

